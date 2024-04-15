Reach out to us with any recent research contributions related to Dengue Disease at [email protected].

Newswise — Dengue, or break-bone fever, is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, predominantly in tropical and subtropical regions. Its global impact has surged, with cases escalating from 505,430 in 2000 to 5.2 million in 2019. In 2023, the record reached over 4.1 million cases.

The Dengue virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, with the Aedes aegypti mosquito being the main vector. Other species within the Aedes genus can also transmit the virus. These mosquitoes breed in stagnant water sources such as flower pots, old tires, and water storage containers, making mosquito control measures crucial in preventing the spread of the disease.

Global dengue cases are nearing last year's record high, with over four million cases. The Americas region, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, is struggling to contain high transmission levels. Factors such as unplanned urbanization, heavier rainfall, warmer temperatures, and the El Nino effect create ideal conditions for the mosquito to develop. Brazil alone accounts for nearly 3.5 million cases, with the Southern Cone region being the hardest hit.

Despite the urgent need, challenges remain in vaccine distribution and availability. Brazil recently became the first country to deploy a newly approved vaccine called Qdenga. This vaccine, approved for adults and children over four years old, contains weakened versions of all four dengue serotypes.

However, production constraints limit availability, with only six million doses produced—enough for three million individuals requiring two doses each. Brazil is prioritizing distribution to children aged 10 to 14 in high-transmission areas with previous dengue exposure, a fraction of the country's population.

Urgent prevention measures are crucial, including mosquito control and seeking medical attention for symptoms. We invite experts and researchers to contribute their insights on dengue vaccination and cure to combat this growing global health threat.

Mayo Clinic

27-Feb-2024

Approximately half of the world's population lives in areas vulnerable to dengue, a potentially deadly viral infection transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. There is no specific treatment, and only individuals who have already had dengue are eligible for the vaccine.

FUNDAÇÃO DE AMPARO À PESQUISA DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO

18-Jan-2024

Analysis of occurrence and co-occurrence patterns shows the highest-risk clusters of chikungunya and zika in Brazil spreading from the Northeast to the Center-West and coastal areas of São Paulo state and Rio de Janeiro state in the Southeast between 2018 and 2021, and increasing again in the Northeast between 2019 and 2021.

Hokkaido University

20-Oct-2023

A broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate, 2-thiouridine, that targets positive-strand RNA viruses has been identified and characterised.

University of Notre Dame

17-Jul-2023

The fight against dengue fever has a new weapon: a mosquito infected with the bacteria Wolbachia, which prevents the spread of the virus. These mosquitoes have now been deployed in several trials demonstrating their potential in preventing disease transmission.

Mount Sinai Health System

20-Jun-2023

Researchers in New York and Texas have identified that female marmosets are more likely to transmit the Zika virus during pregnancy if they have been previously infected by a different virus, dengue.

