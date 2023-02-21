New Orleans – Ochsner Health is proud to announce that Dr. Denise Basow, chief digital health officer, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Women Leaders for 2023. The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the February 20, 2023 issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/topwomenexecs.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors women executives from all sectors of the healthcare industry for their contributions to care delivery improvement, health equity, policy and gender equity in healthcare leadership.

“The women named to our 2023 class of the Top Women Leaders in Healthcare are helping guide their organizations and improve the communities they call home,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Internally, they are innovators and team-builders advancing their organizations. They are mentoring co-workers while inspiring others to pursue careers in the industry. And externally, they are forging coalitions to improve access to care for all patients. The women we’ve selected this year, from hundreds of nominations, are leading important advancements in the nation’s healthcare system.”

As Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Health Officer at Ochsner Health, Dr. Basow is responsible for growing the organization’s expanding suite of digital programs, including those associated with virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and chronic disease management, while also increasing access and convenience in primary and specialty care. She leads teams that focus on investing further in new digital health ventures, as well as other opportunities to further the organization’s vision to transform healthcare through technology and create greater access for all.

“Denise is on a mission to transform healthcare access through innovative digital tools in order to help individuals all over the world live healthier lives,” said Pete November, chief executive officer at Ochsner Health. “I have no doubt Denise will continue to have a significant impact on healthcare technology and our ability to meet patients where they are. Denise is beyond worthy of this recognition, and it is a great honor to work alongside her every day.”

“I am honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Women Leaders for 2023,” said Dr. Basow. “I have spent most of my career creating innovative solutions in healthcare using technology and data. My focus now is on building digital tools to improve care for all patients, while continuing to develop innovative solutions for Ochsner Health during one of the most challenging times in healthcare.”

