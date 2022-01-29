Abstract

Stem cells transplantation is the main method of tissue engineering regeneration treatment, the viability and therapeutic efficiency are limited. Scaffold materials also play an important role in tissue engineering, whereas there are still many limitations, such as rejection and toxic side effects caused by scaffold materials. Cell sheet engineering is a scaffold-free tissue technology, which avoids the side effects of traditional scaffolds and maximizes the function of stem cells. It is increasingly being used in the field of tissue regenerative medicine. Dental-derived mesenchymal stem cells (DMSCs) are multipotent cells that exist in various dental tissues and can be used in stem cell-based therapy, which is impactful in regenerative medicine. Emerging evidences show that cell sheets derived from DMSCs have better effects in the field of regenerative medicine applications. Extracellular matrix (ECM) is the main component of cell sheets, which is a dynamic repository of signalling biological molecules and has a variety of biological functions and may play an important role in the application of cell sheets. In this review, we summarized the application status, mechanisms that sheets and ECM may play and future prospect of DMSC sheets on regeneration medicine.