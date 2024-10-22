Abstract

Newswise — Purpose Many adults in the United States struggle with mild, moderate, or severe dental anxiety (DA). Understanding the perspectives of patients with DA may help oral health professionals gain greater insight into their needs and learn how to provide an improved experience for these patients. The purpose of this study was to identify patients’ perspectives on factors that impact anxiety in a dental practice setting.

Methods A qualitative, descriptive case study design was used to identify patients’ perspectives on factors impacting anxiety in a dental practice setting. Potential participants were screened using the Modified Dental Anxiety Scale (MDAS) and needed a moderate DA score to qualify for the study. An interview guide focused on obtaining information about the etiology, contributing factors, management strategies, and participant experiences of DA was used for the semi-structured virtual interviews. Responses were coded using a qualitative research analytic platform (Dedoose; Los Angeles, CA, USA). The co-investigators systematically reviewed the codes using the classic qualitative analysis strategies and journal notes to identify themes and subthemes.

Results Twenty-two individuals qualified for participation in this study. Most participants reported having DA beginning in early childhood and throughout their adult life. Seven themes, including Avoidance, Supportive Behaviors, Confidence in Provider, Diversion, Enduring, Adaptations, and Benevolence emerged. Participants reported their primary method for managing DA was to avoid attending their dental appointments.

Conclusion Participants in this study expressed various coping mechanisms and management strategies to alleviate the symptoms of DA. Multiple opportunities exist for increasing patient-provider trust and patient comfort to reduce DA, and ultimately improve the oral health status of individuals with DA.