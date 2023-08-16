Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $16 million in funding for advanced research projects in particle accelerator science and technology.

Particle accelerators provide unique sources of light and particles that support the research of thousands of scientists worldwide, play a direct role in the production of more than $500 billion of goods annually, and treat more than 5 million cancer patients each year.

The DOE Office of Science Accelerator Stewardship and Accelerator Development programs (ARDAP) support use-inspired basic research and development (R&D) on accelerator technology that advances science, healthcare, the economy, and our security, and supports public-private partnerships to strengthen domestic suppliers of accelerator technology.

The 18 research projects involve scientists at 35 U.S. institutions including 10 universities, 8 national laboratories, and 17 companies that are working together to solve some of the most challenging problems in medical, industrial, environmental, and security applications of accelerator technology.

“Scientific research, medicine, security, and a growing list of industrial applications rely on accelerator technology,” said Eric Colby, DOE Director for Accelerator Stewardship. “The awards announced today will advance the state-of-the-art and help U.S. companies compete in this important technology market.”

Projects include research to produce faster treatments for cancer therapy, to develop compact and novel accelerators, and to develop novel surface treatments for superconducting radio frequency (RF) cavities; R&D to advance ultrafast laser technology, beam physics, and beam diagnostics; and R&D supporting public-private partnerships to strengthen domestic commercial sources of high-temperature superconducting wire, superconducting RF cavities, superconducting undulators, X-ray optics, and accelerator controls system tools.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for FY2023 Research Opportunities in Accelerator Stewardship and Accelerator Development.

Total funding is $16.0 million for projects up to three years in duration, with $8.4 million in Fiscal Year 2023 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found on the ARDAP homepage.