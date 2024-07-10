Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 10, 2024) - The American Neuromuscular Foundation is excited to announce Derek Wu as the recipient of the 2024 Best Abstract Award for his abstract titled, “Profiling Granzymes in Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy.” The Best Abstract Award is given to the first and presenting author of the best abstract submitted to the AANEM Annual Meeting.

Mr. Wu is an undergraduate student at the University of British Columbia, Canada, and a research assistant at The Berger Lab (ICORD). His research was motivated by the lack of understanding surrounding the pathogenic mechanisms of acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (AIDP) and the fact that treatment largely depends on systemic immunosuppressants or costly therapies. Mr. Wu’s team hoped to identify novel biomarkers for understanding and managing AIDP.

“Our research identified granzymes in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of patients with AIDP and showed a profile distinct from non-AIDP controls,” he says. One specific granzyme correlated strongly with CSF protein levels in his research, and while the findings are preliminary, Mr. Wu believes this data potentially identifies a novel biomarker in AIDP.

Mr. Wu will present an abstract poster at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting, Oct. 15-18, at the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia.

