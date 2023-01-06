The White House recently announced that during a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found under first lady Jill Biden’s eye. The first lady will undergo Mohs micrographic surgery, also called Mohs surgery, next week to remove the skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, which is estimated to affect 1 in 5 Americans in their lifetime. The White House’s announcement underscores the importance of skin cancer screenings as the earlier a skin cancer is diagnosed, the more effectively it can be treated.

Mohs surgery, the surgical removal of skin cancer from a person’s skin, has two specific advantages:

It has a high cure rate. It allows the patient to keep as much healthy skin as possible because the surgeon only removes the skin with cancer cells. This is especially important when skin cancer develops in an area with little tissue beneath (e.g., eyelid, ear, or hand).

