Newswise — A research team reveals the nutraceutical potential of desugared sugarcane extract (DSE), a byproduct of sugar refining, as a rich source of bioactive compounds. The study evaluates the extract’s bioaccessibility and bioactivities, including antioxidant and antidiabetic properties, showcasing its potential use in the nutraceutical industry.

Naturally sourced bioactive compounds are increasingly preferred in the nutraceutical industry due to their compatibility with dietary intake and low risk of adverse effects. Desugared sugarcane extract, derived through ionic exchange resin processes, is rich in phenolic acids and other bioactive components, making it a promising candidate for health-related applications. The Philippines’ sugarcane industry, valued at over PhP 70 billion, produces significant quantities of DSE, which could serve as a valuable source of natural antioxidants and other beneficial compounds.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/fmr-0024-0014) published in Food Materials Research on 13 September 2024, suggests that DSE could be developed into functional ingredients for foods and supplements aimed at reducing oxidative stress and managing diabetes.

The study employed proximate composition analysis, phytochemical profiling, and phenolic acid quantification to assess the nutritional and bioactive properties of desugared sugarcane extract (DSE). The analysis revealed that DSE contains 5.98% protein, suggesting potential as a supplementary protein source, and 3.28% ash content, indicating the presence of essential minerals and trace elements. With low crude fiber and fat content (0.06% to 0.07%), DSE offers a functional food profile enhanced by significant amounts of proteins and minerals. Phytochemical screening identified a rich phenolic content of 32.21 g GAE/100 g and a flavonoid content of 4.50mg QE/100g, while anthocyanins and condensed tannins were absent. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) profiling highlighted vanillic, sinapic, and p-coumaric acids as the major phenolic acids in DSE, with concentrations significantly higher than those in other sugarcane-derived products, underscoring the effectiveness of the patented refining process in concentrating these bioactive compounds. Antioxidant assays demonstrated that DSE exhibited strong radical scavenging activity, with 50% inhibition against DPPH and ABTS radicals at 64.77 and 31.26 μg/mL, respectively, although lower than ascorbic acid. Despite the lower antioxidant capacity compared to ascorbic acid, DSE's EC50 values were comparable to other plant extracts, indicating its potential as a functional ingredient for reducing oxidative stress. Simulated gastrointestinal digestion tests showed that phenolic compounds in DSE degraded during digestion, with only 38.41% remaining bioaccessible, highlighting the need to improve the bioavailability of these compounds for maximum health benefits. However, DSE demonstrated no antibacterial activity against common foodborne pathogens, suggesting variability in its bioactive potential. Notably, DSE showed strong α-glucosidase inhibition with an IC50 value of 67.78 μg/mL, outperforming acarbose, indicating significant potential for antidiabetic applications.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Maria Santos,“Desugared sugarcane extract presents a unique opportunity for the nutraceutical industry due to its high phenolic content and strong bioactivity potential. Our study highlights its potential, particularly in antioxidant and antidiabetic applications, which could pave the way for new natural health products.”

This study underscores the potential of desugared sugarcane extract as a source of natural bioactive compounds with antioxidant and antidiabetic properties. With further research, DSE could play a significant role in the development of new nutraceutical products, contributing to the growing demand for natural health solutions. The extract’s promising bioactivities highlight the value of sugarcane byproducts in advancing the nutraceutical industry and supporting public health.

