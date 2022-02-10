Abstract

(1) Background: Existing research has demonstrated the potential of mHealth apps in improving the caregiving outcomes of stroke. Since several apps were published in commercially available app stores without explaining their design and evaluation processes, it is necessary to identify the usability and user experience issues to promote long-term adherence and usage; (2) Methods: User reviews were extracted from the 47 previously identified apps that support stroke caregiving needs using a python-scraper. The reviews were pre-processed and filtered using python scripts. The final corpus was classified based on usability and user experience dimensions to highlight issues within the app; (3) Results: A total of 162,095 were extracted from the two app stores. After filtration, 15,818 reviews were included and classified based on the usability and user experience dimensions. Findings highlight critical issues related to the errors/effectiveness, efficiency and support that contribute to decreased satisfaction, emotion and frustration in using the app; (4) Conclusion: The study identified several usability and user experience issues due to the inability of the app developers to understand the needs of the user. Further, the study describes the inclusion of a participatory design approach to promote an improved understanding of user needs; therefore, limiting any issues and ensuring continued use.