Newswise — Edison, New Jersey, (November 1, 2021) - When 49-year-old, Detective Roberta Harper was having trouble putting together a sentence on June 27, 2021, she had no idea she would end up at JFK University Medical Center having a massive stroke. While at home speaking to her mother, Roberta’s words became disorganized and her mother immediately called 911. While JFK EMS approached and took her vitals, her mother also called Robert Schanzer, M.D., Roberta's cardiologist. He said to her mother and agreed with JFK EMS, that she needed to go to JFK University Medical Center, which was recently recognized by the American Heart and Stroke Association with the Get With The Guidelines achievement award for high-quality stroke care with Gold Plus, Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll.

As Roberta approached the medical center with JFK EMS, she explained that she no longer felt any symptoms and could speak clearer. “I was able to convey to the EMS team what I needed and I felt better. Based on my symptoms, the team said I may have had a mini-stroke, but still needed to go to the hospital to be checked out,” said Ms. Harper.

At JFK University Medical Center, she was put under the care of the Stroke and Neurovascular Center team. Under observation, she suddenly developed a sharp headache and became unresponsive. She was having a stroke of the basilar artery, which is the deadliest type of stroke a person can have. The stroke alert was activated immediately and the stroke team, led by Sponzai Panezai, M.D. was able to diagnose her within seconds based on her symptoms. Without any delay, she was rushed for an emergent mechanical thrombectomy performed by Siddhart Mehta M.D. and his team. They were able to remove the clot from the basilar artery within minutes which led to immediate reversal of a potentially massive stroke. This critical procedure can only be performed at a Comprehensive Stroke Center like JFK University Medical Center.

“Dr. Mehta is so relatable and really spent time with me and directly speaking with my other doctors. I was truly blessed to have Dr. Mehta, Dr. Schanzer, Dr. Panezai, Dr. Sean Scarpello, and Dr. Abdallah Amireh on my team, along with all the neurocritical care nurses at JFK University Medical Center,” said Ms. Harper.

Roberta had a history of a heart murmur and Dr. Mehta recommended a closure to the hole in her heart. This would significantly lower her risk of a future stroke. Her cardiologist, Dr. Schanzer, agreed with Dr. Mehta and her closure surgery was performed.

“Dr. Mehta and his team had a wonderful bedside manner towards me and my family. In law enforcement, especially working in homicide, we give our decedent’s family the utmost respect no matter what has happened. Dr. Mehta has that same manner. He always made us feel heard and taken care of throughout the entire process. I was in such good hands at JFK,” said Ms. Harper.

Roberta and her mother were able to notice the signs and symptoms of stroke and called 911 immediately at the first sign. JFK EMS was there in a matter of minutes, which helped her get the care she needed and ultimately save her life.

Four months later, Roberta is doing well and receiving speech and stroke recovery therapy at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, which was recently named by U.S. News and World Report as a Top 30 Rehabilitation Hospital in the country, also located on the campus of JFK University Medical Center.

The Neuroscience Institute at JFK University Medical Center provides an outstanding level of comprehensive and specialized inpatient and outpatient care to patients who have neurovascular disease. This care is provided through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach and entails use of the most current and effective treatment strategies. These protocols are executed by experts within the fields of vascular neurology, neurocritical care, neurointerventional surgery, neurology nursing, emergency medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine, neuroradiology, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, and rehabilitation medicine.

The JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute’s Stroke Rehabilitation program includes an expert team of physicians and clinicians with brain injury/stroke certification; extensive experience managing complications associated with stroke; and successful treatment of countless stroke survivors. The Multidisciplinary Stroke Rehab Team includes: Registered Nurses, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech Language Pathologists, Neuropsychologists, Rehab Psychologists, Case Managers, Social Workers, Dieticians, Recreational Therapists, Audiologists, a Certified Driving Specialist and Vocational Rehab Specialists.

The first step is to learn and recognize symptoms of a stroke are:

-Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg (especially on one side of the body)

-Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech

-Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

-Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

-Sudden severe headache with no known cause

The second step is to call 9-1-1 immediately and get transported by EMS to the nearest designated stroke center for rapid evaluation and emergency treatment.







