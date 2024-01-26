Newswise — Vineyard, UT – January 26th, 2024 - Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) has received a $20 million land donation from the developers of Utah City, a new walkable mixed-use city center. This significant contribution from Woodbury Corporation and Flagship Companies, in partnership with the City of Vineyard, will pave the way for the establishment of the state-of-the-art Huntsman Cancer Institute campus in Utah County. Huntsman Cancer Institute is the National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, and Montana.

Situated on a 48-acre plot of land just north of Vineyard Station, the new 20-acre campus will provide patients and their families breathtaking views of Utah Lake and the majestic mountains. Strategically located near FrontRunner, I-15, and Provo Municipal Airport, the campus will also significantly decrease travel time for people from Southern Utah and surrounding states. This convenient site tackles a major healthcare disparity, allowing Huntsman Cancer Institute to extend its reach and provide outstanding care to more patients across the region.

"We are immensely grateful to the Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation for their generous land donation and for the exciting vision they have created for Utah City," says Mary Beckerle, PhD, CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute, and distinguished professor of biology at the U. "This new campus will enable us to expand access to our world-class cancer research and leading-edge cancer care as an integral part of a vibrant, health-centered community. The proximity to Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University further enhances our ability to collaborate with academic institutions and foster hands-on learning for the next generation of cancer scientists and health care providers."

Huntsman Cancer Institute envisions this location as one that will create a healing and tranquil environment for patients. Nestled among the beauty of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos, the campus will be designed as a walkable community with multi-mode transit options. This will allow patients and their loved ones to effortlessly navigate a serene and peaceful atmosphere.

“Through this donation to Huntsman Cancer Institute, we’re not content with just building structures; we’re creating a cancer-fighting hub in the center of our walkable city,” says Nate Hutchison, co-managing partner of Flagship Companies. “Our community is designed around active living, aiming to prevent cancer one step at a time. Welcoming one of the crown jewels of Utah is an honor, a beautiful legacy for all of us in this county and region.”

This expansion signifies Huntsman Cancer Institute's unwavering commitment to its mission—eradicate cancer through research, education, and patient care. With expanded facilities and resources, the institute will be able to accommodate more patients, offer a wider range of innovative treatments, and accelerate research efforts, bringing us closer than ever to a future free from cancer.

“It is a privilege to have such a venerable, lifesaving facility as a partner and resident of Utah County. This is something that is needed! Fighting cancer and finding a cure requires a lot of resources. We are honored and humbled to contribute our resources to the cause,” says Jeff Woodbury, Sr., vice president of development and acquisitions for Woodbury Corporation. “Wellness and innovation will always be a top priority throughout the development of Utah City, and Huntsman Cancer Institute is a leader in both of those fronts.”

The $20 million land donation from Utah City marks a significant milestone in Huntsman Cancer Institute’s vision of delivering a cancer-free frontier. Huntsman Cancer Institute remains dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients and their families, and this new campus will play a pivotal role in achieving that goal.

About Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) is the National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. With a legacy of innovative cancer research, groundbreaking discoveries, and world-class patient care, we are transforming the way cancer is understood, prevented, diagnosed, treated, and survived. Huntsman Cancer Institute focuses on delivering a cancer-free frontier to all communities in the area we serve. We have more than 300 open clinical trials and 250 research teams studying cancer at any given time. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at Huntsman Cancer Institute than at any other cancer center. Our scientists are world-renowned for understanding how cancer begins and using that knowledge to develop innovative approaches to treat each patient’s unique disease. Huntsman Cancer Institute was founded by Jon M. and Karen Huntsman.

About Utah City

Utah City is a groundbreaking development in Utah County, spanning over 700 acres along Utah Lake's eastern shore. This vibrant, sustainable, and walkable mixed-use community was created through a partnership between The Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation. Masterfully designed by world-renowned city planner Jeff Speck and DPZ. Accessible off I-15 from 1600 North, 800 North and Center Street exits, and the Vineyard FrontRunner Station, Utah City is positioned to revolutionize urban living in Utah County by being a leader in smart growth and development. For more information, visit utahcity.com.