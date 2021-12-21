Newswise — The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior and Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior are hosting “Developing Graphic Abstracts: Tips and Issues" on January 11, 2022 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Eastern. This free webinar will demonstrate and describe how to use available tools for visualization and how important are formats, fonts, color-codes, clarity and hierarchy in a graphical abstract. Information about the quality of the graphic, time/effort estimates, minimization of words, and avoidance of "over-statement" or description of results or conclusions will be discussed.

The presenters for this webinar include:

Jenny Neira, BA , Co-founder, and Creative Director from Kimen Design4Research

, Co-founder, and Creative Director from Kimen Design4Research Ramon A Lorca, PhD , Instructor in the Department of Ob/GYN at the University of Colorado

, Instructor in the Department of Ob/GYN at the University of Colorado Sarah Borengasser, PhD , Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics in the Section of Nutrition at CU – Anschutz

, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics in the Section of Nutrition at CU – Anschutz Susan L. Johnson, PhD, Sr. Associate Editor at JNEB

To register for this webinar, please visit the SNEB website.

###

ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR NUTRITION EDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is an international organization of nutrition education professionals who are dedicated to advancing food and nutrition education research, practice and policy that promote equity, and support public and planetary health. To learn more, visit www.sneb.org.