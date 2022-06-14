Newswise — Ton Duc Thong University and the Office of Academic Resources, Chulalongkorn University, would like to invite you to join the free international conference on “Developing Intelligent Digital Libraries: International Experience – Proposed Solutions for Vietnam“, which will be held on July 15, 2022. The conference is open to the public and anyone who would like to submit paper to share their work. The registration deadline for both the audience and paper submission is on June 15, 2022. Visit the website https://didl2022.tdtu.edu.vn/en to read more details about the conference.

Conference scopes

Exchange of experiences from other countries that can be applied in Vietnam to develop digital resources, including building a smart digital library, diversifying library information services using digital resources and digital information products, applying artificial intelligence, and developing applications on smart mobile devices to provide online services to meet the learning, research, and entertainment needs of library users and a learning society.

Provide solutions to develop smart digital libraries with specific models and content in continuing to invest in upgrading hardware and software, by perfecting modern technical infrastructure, ensuring information safety and network security for library systems to improve the operational capacity of modern libraries, and providing various types of information services to meet the increasing demands of library users.



