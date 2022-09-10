Abstract: Macrophages populate the embryo early in gestation but their role in the developmental process remains largely unknown. In particular, specification and function of macrophages in intestinal development remain unexplored. To study this event in human developmental context, we derived and combined human intestinal organoid and macrophages from pluripotent stem cells. Macrophages migrated into the organoid, proliferated, and occupied the emerging micro-anatomical niches of epithelial crypts and ganglia. They also acquired a similar transcriptomic profile to fetal intestinal macrophages and displayed tissue macrophage behaviors, such as recruitment to tissue injury. Using this model, we show that macrophages reduce glycolysis in mesenchymal cells and limit tissue growth without affecting tissue architecture, in contrast to the pro-growth effect of enteric neurons. In short, we engineered an intestinal tissue model populated with macrophages, and we suggest that resident macrophages contribute to regulation of metabolism and growth of the developing intestine.