Newswise — DALLAS – Feb. 02, 2024 – Football fans who plan to attend food-and-beverage-packed Super Bowl parties should have a dietary game plan to ensure that watching the big game is a healthy affair, according to a lifestyle medicine expert at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

“Think about what food you anticipate will be there,” said Bethany Agusala, M.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Director of the William T. and Gay F. Solomon General Internal Medicine Clinic. “If you have a health condition or dietary restrictions and you’re not sure if there’s going to be something good you can eat, you might think about bringing a healthy dish, like a veggie tray or a salad.”

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, be cognizant that some guests will have health concerns such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol and make options available that meet any dietary restrictions. For instance, offer fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and salsas so friends or family won’t have to settle for items with high sodium (chips, pretzels) and sugar (cookies and other sweets).

People with high blood pressure or heart conditions must monitor their salt intake, but Dr. Agusala pointed out that they also should eat more foods with potassium, such as fruits and vegetables. Likewise, although people with diabetes have to avoid sugary treats, they also should stay away from refined carbohydrates in foods like chips, which Dr. Agusala said can be broken down quickly into sugar and cause blood sugar to spike.

“It’s best to eat foods at these parties where you’re combining sources of protein and healthy fats,” suggested Dr. Agusala, a Diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine. “Healthier protein options would be foods like bean dip, chicken, and fish. You could also have complex carbohydrates like vegetables and whole grains. These are broken down more slowly, so they won’t cause blood sugar spikes. Healthy sources of fat are items like avocados, so guacamole and foods that are olive oil based, fish, and nuts in limited quantities can be healthful.”

Dr. Agusala suggests a few foods to look for and some to avoid while watching the big game:

Touchdowns

Crunchy vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, cucumber)

Salads with low-calorie dressings

Dips with fewer calories, made with legumes/beans such as black beans, hummus, seasoning

Guacamole

Salsa (just go easy on the chips)

Popcorn (without salt or butter or in low amounts)

Grilled chicken, fish, veggie burgers

Sparkling water; flavored, low-calorie drinks

Punts (avoid or eat/drink in moderation)

Queso and creamy dips

Pizza

Beef burgers

Hot dogs, bratwurst

Cookies, pies, candies

Chips, high-fat crackers

Sodas, sweetened beverages, alcohol

Dr. Agusala said the diversions of watching a football game and visiting with friends can make it difficult to avoid mindless eating at Super Bowl parties, but she stressed mindfulness as a key component of healthy eating.

“Be aware of your hunger signals,” she said. “It takes about 20 minutes or so for your stomach to realize it’s full and tell your brain it’s time to stop eating. So if you’re eating more slowly, that can help. But you have to listen to those signals, and if you’re distracted by a game, that may be hard to do. Try to be in tune with your body.”

Drinking in moderation is also important, Dr. Agusala said.

“We should avoid beverages that have calories, but I think alcohol can be another caution,” she said. “Try to pace yourself: If you drink alcohol at the party, alternate with water and be mindful that alcohol can impact your food choices and metabolism, so think about that before you choose your beverages.”

And she handed off one recommendation that seems simple enough: “Don’t sit next to where all the food’s laid out because then you’re going to be more likely to reach for more. Having a little distance may be helpful.”

