Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 11, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Devon I. Rubin as the 2024 Innovation Award recipient for his forward-thinking contributions to the neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) community.

Dr. Rubin is a neurologist, EDX physician, professor of neurology, and educator at Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida. With a specialization in clinical electromyography and NM disorders, Dr. Rubin has served as the director of the Mayo Clinic Florida EMG laboratory for 18 years and is the executive vice chair of the Department of Neurology at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Utilizing his skillset, Dr. Rubin has served as the program director for the Mayo Clinic Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship since 2007 and developed numerous educational products to teach interpretation of EDX studies, including the EMG Waveform Trainer, EMG Recruitment Trainer, EMG Waveform Tester, Learn EMG, Real EMG cases, Muscle Localization in Electromyography, and NCS Trainer. These contributions, among others, earned him this year’s Innovation Award.

“There are so many deserving, creative, innovative minds in the organization, and I greatly appreciate the acknowledgment. To know that others find these educational programs valuable and effective gives me great personal and professional satisfaction,” says Dr. Rubin of winning this award.

Dr. Rubin will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###