DHS S&T Awards $200K to San Mateo Start-Up for Final Testing of sUAS System Security

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded $200,000 to CryptoMove, Inc., to continue to enhance its dynamic defense data protection system for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) security. This is the final phase of a project that was awarded under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) Small Unmanned Aircraft Capabilities Solicitation.

CryptoMove, a start-up based in San Mateo, California, is developing capabilities to protect CBP sUAS platforms from malicious actors. Its dynamic defense system and data fragmentation approach for sUAS platforms that are embedded in all levels of the technology architecture enable automated system resilience for connected devices.

“Because CBP is exploring the use of sUAS for security operations, it is essential to protect these platforms from interference and interruption of their vital mission,” said SVIP Managing Director Melissa Oh. “This partnership will develop and test an innovative security solution that enables CBP to focus on mission-critical activities.”

The final phase of the project will focus on applying finishing touches to enhance the user experience, increase functionality and complete final testing of an implemented sUAS platform defense system.

SVIP is one of S&T’s programs and tools to fund innovation and work with private sector partners to advance homeland security solutions. Companies participating in SVIP are eligible for up to $800,000 of non-dilutive funding to develop and adapt commercial technologies for homeland security use cases.

For more information on current and future SVIP solicitations, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/svip or contact dhs-silicon-valley@hq.dhs.gov.

For more information about S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/business-opportunities.