Do you need a diabetes wake-up call?

Each year, Diabetes Alert Day is held on the fourth Tuesday in March with the goal of raising awareness to the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk.

This year, Diabetes Alert Day is even more important as studies show a growing number of COVID-19 patients are at greater risk for type 2 diabetes and one in three American adults is now considered pre-diabetic. That’s nearly 88 million people—and 80% of them are unaware of it - according to the American Medical Association.

Left unchecked, pre-diabetes can lead to Type 2 diabetes, which raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, blindness and other complications.

But here’s the good news - prediabetes can be reversed and even full-blown diabetes can be put into remission with the right lifestyle changes.

At the MOLLY Diabetes Education/Management Center for Adults and Children at Hackensack University Medical Center patients, like , receive the most up-to-date, effective methods of diabetes treatment and management including the information, skills, and tools needed to live a healthy, productive, and satisfying life.

The specialists at the Molly Center are also help patients and families famies fight their diabetes with excellent results. If you or someone you love may have prediabetes or if you could use help managing type 1 or type 2 diabetes, please call and book an appointment today by clicking here.

You can observe Diabetes Alert Day by taking the ADA Diabetes Risk Test - the key to prevention is knowing your risk and seeking help.