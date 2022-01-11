Research Alert

Article title: Metformin improves relevant disease parameters in an autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease mouse model

Authors: Nuria M Pastor-Soler, Hui Li, Jessica Pham, Daniel Rivera, Pei-Yin Ho, Valeria Mancino, Biagio Saitta, Kenneth R. Hallows

From the authors: “Metformin treatment improved [autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)] disease severity in a relevant, slowly progressive ADPKD mouse model that recapitulates a [polycystin]-associated PKD1 mutation.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

