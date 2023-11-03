Newswise — Utilizing both high spinal anesthesia (HSA) and general anesthesia (GA) may lead to faster patient recovery times and overall better patient care when used in pediatric congenital heart surgery.

The study, “Impact of High Spinal Anesthesia in Pediatric Congenital Heart Surgery on Fast-Track Recovery,” examined the relationship between utilizing HSA and GA and whether using them in conjunction with one another supports their hypothesis of improving patient recovery. To understand the potential benefits, a group of researchers at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine collected data from an electronic health record database, over the period of a decade.

Examining 629 cases, researchers found that the rates of extubation in the operating room were significantly higher when patients received both HSA and GA, compared to those who only received GA (63.8% vs. 44.1%). In addition, patients that received both techniques also had a shorter length of stay compared to those who only received GA, in both ICU and hospital settings.

Through the study, the researchers’ findings provide strong preliminary evidence that suggests the usage of both HSA and GA during pediatric congenital heart surgery does, in fact, have an impact on early extubations, fast-track recovery, and more. Randomized clinical trials are warranted to verify these outcomes.

Chosen for a Resident/Fellow Travel Award, this abstract will be presented at the 22nd Annual Pain Medicine Meeting in New Orleans, LA, on Saturday, November 11, at 10:35 am CT. Aravinthasamy Sivamurugan is the lead author, joined by co-authors who include Nada Sadek, Rakesh Sondekoppam, Alex Rier, Sudhakar Subramani, Srinivasan Rajagopal, Yatish Ranganath, Arun Singhal, and Satoshi Hanada.

