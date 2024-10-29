Digital Science today announces improved support for research security with an important upgrade to its Dimensions Research Security dashboard app.

The upgrade comes at a time of growing awareness among research institutions, governments and funding bodies of the need to secure research IP, scrutinize the integrity of research collaborations, and protect against foreign influence.

Worldwide, there has been an increasing number of mandates from funding bodies and government agencies – including the National Science Foundation’s Research Security guidelines, directives from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, and the EU Member States' recommendations on research security – requiring institutions to safeguard their research.

Dimensions Research Security – what’s new

The update is designed to better support research security and compliance, helping to make compliance reviews faster, more transparent, and easily documented, and assisting collaborations within institutions.

Features include:

Streamlined dashboard: Access all compliance data in one place, making reviews more efficient and less time-consuming

Shareable, comprehensive reports: Print reports to PDF or export as .csv with full context—time-stamped and complete with parameters applied

Document reviews: Retain point-in-time documentation of reviews with custom parameters

Retain point-in-time documentation of reviews with custom parameters Audit-ready recordkeeping: Each researcher query now includes applied filters and a timestamp, creating a clear, traceable audit trail to support institutional compliance reviews.

Partnering with the research community

Heidi Becker, Product Manager for Dimensions Research Security, said: “Throughout the development of Dimensions Research Security, we have been partnering with research institutions to ensure it serves their needs, helping them to identify risks and guiding action with their research communities. Feedback has been strongly positive and has helped to inform this latest upgrade.

“Our dashboard app is tailored to the practical needs of research security and compliance professionals, equipping them with actionable insights and effective documentation tools to meet today’s complex security demands.”



About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions is among the world’s largest linked research database and data infrastructure providers, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. dimensions.ai. Follow @DSDimensions on X and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

