Newswise — Digital Science – a technology company and part of the research community serving stakeholders right across the research ecosystem – has expanded its Executive Team to reflect its current steep growth trajectory and further develop its market-leading capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies.

During 2023, Digital Science has focused on more integrated experiences for its customers, building on the close working relationships it has developed with its customers and offering multi-product experiences as products become more integrated across all different markets. This integrated approach will not only realize more benefits for customers, but also offer new solutions to pressing research problems as new technologies come on stream.

In terms of AI and machine learning, Digital Science has been leading in this and associated technologies for many years with products such as Dimensions and Writefull. At the forefront of trust and integrity, it recently launched Dimensions Research Integrity which uses AI to track the presence of several Trust Markers across tens of millions of publications worldwide, enabling fully-customized reports and dashboards to be created.

To build on this platform, Digital Science has made a number of changes to expand and enhance its Executive Team (see full team below):

Daniel Hook will continue as CEO. Reporting, to Daniel, Mario Diwersy will continue as CTO, and Steve Leicht moves from COO to become the first President of Digital Science

, who has joined the team on an interim basis to enhance Digital Science’s people focus and appoint a long-term successor Alison Mitchell joins both Digital Science and the Executive team in the newly created position as Chief of Staff from Springer Nature.

Commenting on the changes, CEO Daniel Hook, said: “As Digital Science grows, it is increasingly important for us to hear voices from across the company. Our new structure ensures that we can hear voices across the business and so better serve our diverse set of clients and partners.”

Further details of Digital Science’s new products and services that will form part of the new strategy will be announced later in 2023. After seeing consecutive years of substantial and industry-beating growth, these changes mark a new era for the company as it scales upwards across all of the markets it is engaged in.

Image:

Top row (from left): Daniel Hook, CEO; Steve Leicht, President; Kathy Christian, Chief Portfolio Officer; Mario Diwersy, Chief Technology Officer.

Middle row (from left): Beth Sarabia, Chief Customer Officer; Larry Herb, Chief Financial Officer; Paula del Campo, Chief Operating Officer; Alex Hodgson, Chief Sales Officer.

Bottom row (from left): Christian Herzog, Chief Product Officer; Liam Donnelly, Chief People Officer; Alison Mitchell, Chief of Staff; Mark Sweny, General Counsel.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company working to make research more efficient. We invest in, nurture and support innovative businesses and technologies that make all parts of the research process more open and effective. Our portfolio includes admired brands including Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Ripeta, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts. We believe that together, we can help researchers make a difference. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter or on LinkedIn.