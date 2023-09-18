Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce the return of its long-running Speaker Series, creating a platform for engagement between leading thinkers, their research and the scientifically curious general public.

The 2023 series kicks off with “Ultra-processed people: The harsh reality of ultra-processed food” by Dr Chris van Tulleken – 7:00pm BST Tuesday 19 September, at The Royal Institution, London.

Dr Chris van Tulleken is an award-winning broadcaster, practising NHS doctor and leading academic, and author of Ultra-Processed People: Why Do We All Eat Stuff That Isn’t Food .. and Why Can’t We Stop?

Established in 2011 and held annually, Digital Science’s Speaker Series began as an initiative to hear from thought leaders and experts from various fields, to engage, educate, and inspire the company’s teams.

The 2023 series will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and builds on Digital Science’s new TL;DR initiative, which is focusing on wider community engagement through forward-thinking debate.

“The aim of our revitalized Speaker Series is to create a connection between researchers undertaking cutting-edge work and members of the public, on issues that matter to us all,” says Digital Science’s Director of Researcher and Community Engagement, Dr Suze Kundu.

“Chris van Tulleken is perfect for the return of the Speaker Series, as his research and advocacy impact the health and wellbeing of so many.

“We hope to generate a conversational platform where ideas can be shared and debated, leading to a greater understanding among the public of the value of research and what it means to their lives,” Dr Kundu says.

See an interview between Dr Suze Kundu and Dr Chris van Tulleken on the Digital Science YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/XtsnQlsQdCE

The 2023 Speaker Series continues with “Not Just for the Boys” by Dame Athene Donald – 7:00pm GMT Thursday 16 November 2023, at The Royal Institution, London.

Dame Athene Donald is Professor Emerita in Experimental Physics and Master of Churchill College, University of Cambridge. An expert in soft matter physics and physics at the interface with biology, she was the University of Cambridge’s first Gender Equality Champion and is the author of Not Just for the Boys: Why We Need More Women in Science.

The continuation of the Speaker Series follows on from the revival of another popular Digital Science event, FuturePub, which has now been held successfully this year in both London and San Francisco. In FuturePub, speakers from within the research and tech communities discuss ways in which technology is helping to make research and the communication of that research better.

“The Digital Science Speaker Series and FuturePub each have a different focus but they also complement each other – they’re both about having conversations with our communities, and helping those at the cutting edge show how their work can make an impact,” says Dr John Hammersley, Vice-President Researcher and Community Engagement with Digital Science, Founder of Overleaf and the original instigator of the FuturePub events.

“Digital Science is proudly playing its role in bringing these communities together.”

