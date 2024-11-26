Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce Huron (NASDAQ: HURN), a global professional services firm, will integrate Dimensions Research Security into its suite of services to support clients in the research and higher education sectors. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing research security and compliance, while providing institutions with the tools they need to safeguard their data and intellectual property.

Research security has become a critical issue for governments and funding bodies, which increasingly have developed mandates, policies and guidelines in this field. Universities are recognizing that they must secure research IP, scrutinize the integrity of research collaborations and protect against foreign influence.

Leveraging Dimensions – the world’s most complete database of linked research information – Dimensions Research Security enables organizations to identify potential risks to research security, verify disclosures and review research networks – quickly, efficiently and thoroughly.

“As the research landscape grows increasingly complex, it is critical for institutions to maintain rigorous security standards,” said Anne Pifer, managing director at Huron. “This relationship will provide clients with a more complete picture of their security risks and enable them to streamline and enhance their research security programs and protect their institutions’ reputations. By strengthening the management of research disclosures, we can help clients integrate compliance into every aspect of the research lifecycle and reduce administrative time doing so.”

Digital Science’s new Executive Vice President of Academic, Jonathan Breeze, said: “Dimensions Research Security is already helping institutions around the globe, and we’re especially pleased Huron will now be able to leverage our technology to support its capabilities in this important field.

“Our dashboard app, which has recently added more features to streamline compliance reviews and reporting, is designed to support the practical needs of research security and compliance professionals. We’re equipping them to meet today’s complex security demands.”

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions hosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. dimensions.ai. Follow @DSDimensions on X and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

