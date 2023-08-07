Newswise — The August issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes several articles on digital therapeutics and innovations in GI, encouraging adoption of emerging GI technologies to advance GI care. The issue also highlights new clinical science and reviews including guidance on administration of RBX2660 (fecal microbiota-based therapy) for recurrent Clostridioides difficile, manometry for esophageal motility disorders, and GI endoscopic sedation in Veterans Health Administration and community settings. This month we also published articles on inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, chronic pancreatitis, celiac disease and pregnancy, nutrition literacy in NAFLD, and more.

Impact of Cold Snare vs Cold Forceps Resection of Diminutive Adenomas on Segmental Incomplete Resection Rate

Van, et al.

In this retrospective cohort study, the authors evaluated the segmental incomplete resection rate of diminutive tubular adenomas, comparing polypectomy using cold snare vs. cold forceps techniques. They found that the adenoma burden on follow-up colonoscopy when small and diminutive polyps are removed was lower with cold snare polypectomy compared to those removed by cold forceps polypectomy.

Future Implications of Innovation in Gastroenterology for Clinical Practice: A Call to Action

Srinadh Komanduri, MD, MS; Amrita Sethi, MD & Raman V. Muthusamy, MD, MAS, FACG

In this article, the authors review various technological and practice innovations that are emerging as important considerations for GI clinical practice, including artificial intelligence, endoscopy, obesity and metabolic disorders, the microbiome, digital health and telemedicine, and environmental sustainability. They discuss limiting factors that can inhibit progress in these areas and call on the GI community to continue to drive progress and accelerate innovation.

No Increased Risk of Cardiac Birth Defects in Infants of Mothers With Celiac Disease: A Population and Sibling Comparison

Zylberberg, et al.

In this retrospective cohort study, the authors investigated the association between mothers with celiac disease and infant birth defects. They found no statistically significant risk of any or cardiac birth defects in infants born to mothers with diagnosed celiac disease compared with mothers without celiac disease.

