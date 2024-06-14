Abstract

Background

Newswise — Optimizing resuscitation to reduce inflammation and organ dysfunction following human trauma-associated hemorrhagic shock is a major clinical hurdle. This is limited by the short duration of pre-clinical studies and the sparsity of early data in the clinical setting.

Methods

We sought to bridge this gap by linking preclinical data in a porcine model with clinical data from patients from the Prospective, Observational, Multicenter, Major Trauma Transfusion (PROMMTT) study via a three-compartment ordinary differential equation model of inflammation and coagulation.

Results

The mathematical model accurately predicts physiologic, inflammatory, and laboratory measures in both the porcine model and patients, as well as the outcome and time of death in the PROMMTT cohort. Model simulation suggests that resuscitation with plasma and red blood cells outperformed resuscitation with crystalloid or plasma alone, and that earlier plasma resuscitation reduced injury severity and increased survival time.

Conclusions

This workflow may serve as a translational bridge from pre-clinical to clinical studies in trauma-associated hemorrhagic shock and other complex disease settings.