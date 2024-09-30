BYLINE: Noah Fromson

Today, it was announced that NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Famer known for his defense, died from brain cancer at the age of 58.

Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022.

If you are interested in learning more about brain tumors and their treatments as part of your coverage, University of Michigan Health can make available:

  • Wajd Al-Holou, M.D.
    • Neurosurgeon at University of Michigan Health (or Michigan Medicine if you prefer) who specializes in management of complex brain tumors, primarily focusing on gliomas and metastases to the brain
    • Clinical assistant professor of neurosurgery at University of Michigan Medical School
    • Co-director of the Michigan Medicine Multidisciplinary Brain Tumor Clinic

