BYLINE: Noah Fromson
Newswise — Hi there,
Today, it was announced that NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Famer known for his defense, died from brain cancer at the age of 58.
Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022.
If you are interested in learning more about brain tumors and their treatments as part of your coverage, University of Michigan Health can make available:
- Wajd Al-Holou, M.D.
- Neurosurgeon at University of Michigan Health (or Michigan Medicine if you prefer) who specializes in management of complex brain tumors, primarily focusing on gliomas and metastases to the brain
- Clinical assistant professor of neurosurgery at University of Michigan Medical School
- Co-director of the Michigan Medicine Multidisciplinary Brain Tumor Clinic
Happy to coordinate a conversation.
Thanks,
Noah Fromson (He/Him/His)
Senior Public Relations Specialist & Medical Content Producer
Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Neurosciences, Kahn Pavilion, Broadcast Clips
C: (216) 509-8604