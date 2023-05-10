Newswise — Dipen Parekh, M.D., founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has been awarded the Sushruta Award by the Indian American Urological Association (IAUA) for his contributions to the field of urology.

The IAUA Sushruta Award is given to Indians who have supported and advanced not only the field of urology, but also served as advocates for Indian urologists. The IAUA, an affiliation of the American Urological Association, consists of more than 600 Indian urologists practicing in the U.S. Each year, the IAUA votes on a current member who has contributed significantly to the field of medicine and has performed noteworthy charitable work in the U.S. and abroad.

“As an Indian American, this award is even more special as I was selected not only by my colleagues in urology but by those in the IAUA,” Dr. Parekh said. “I have dedicated my career to advancing the specialty with many proud milestones along the way, this recognition being one of them.”

Leadership in Academic Medicine

Dr. Parekh is being honored for his strong leadership as the chief operating officer of UHealth – University of Miami Health System and as the founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. Among his many accomplishments, he has supported female hires in a male-dominated field, recruited top minds in urology and other fields such as biomedical engineering and advanced innovations to improve patient care and urology research. He also focuses on training the next generation of urologists who will continue the institute’s mission of advancing the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of urological diseases.

“Despite being such a powerhouse, Dr. Parekh is extremely approachable and cares about each faculty member’s personal career success,” said Raveen Syan, M.D., IAUA board member and assistant professor of clinical urology at the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. “One of his greatest skills as a leader is trusting those he hires. He supports rather than micromanages, so everyone feels as responsible for the success of our department as he does.”

Dr. Parekh, who earned his medical degree at the University of Poona, India, has transformed academic medicine in the field of urology. His leadership has made the Desai Sethi Urology Institute one of the nation’s foremost centers, with numerous grants from the National Institutes of Health.

“Dr. Parekh has made outstanding contributions to the field worthy of recognition,” said Anurag K. Das, M.D., chief of urology at the Smith Institute for Urology at Staten Island and president of the IAUA. “His leadership in urology has made the Miami program reach new levels of success.”

While urology is at the forefront for Dr. Parekh, he has also been vital in expanding the footprint of UHealth satellite clinics in Doral, Brickell and West Palm.

"With a singular vision for excellence, Dr. Parekh is enhancing innovation and multidisciplinary collaboration for the good of patients everywhere,” said Henri R. Ford, M.D., M.H.A., dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School. “He continues to expand his legacy at the Miller School through his renowned research, mentorship and leadership in our academic health system.”