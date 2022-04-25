Research Alert

Abstract

In this work, the mechanism underlying the anticancer activity of a photoactivatable Ir(III) compound of the type [Ir(C^N)2(dppz)][PF6] where C^N = 1-methyl-2-(2′-thienyl)benzimidazole (complex 1) was investigated. Complex 1 photoactivated by visible light shows potent activity against highly aggressive and poorly treatable Rhabdomyosarcoma (RD) cells, the most frequent soft tissue sarcomas of children. This remarkable activity of 1 was observed not only in RD cells cultured in 2D monolayers but, more importantly, also in 3D spheroids, which resemble in many aspects solid tumors and serve as a promising model to mimic the in vivo situation. Importantly, photoactivated 1 kills not only differentiated RD cells but also even more effectively cancer stem cells (CSCs) of RD. One of the factors responsible for the activity of irradiated 1 in RD CSCs is its ability to produce ROS in these cells more effectively than in differentiated RD cells. Moreover, photoactivated 1 caused in RD differentiated cells and CSCs a significant decrease of mitochondrial membrane potential and promotes opening mitochondrial permeability transition pores in these cells, a mechanism that has never been demonstrated for any other metal-based anticancer complex. The results of this work give evidence that 1 has a potential for further evaluation using in vivo models as a promising chemotherapeutic agent for photodynamic therapy of hardly treatable human Rhabdomyosarcoma, particularly for its activity in both stem and differentiated cancer cells.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Chemico-Biological Interactions

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY