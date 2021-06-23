What: The Lippincott Nursing Virtual Conference will be held on June 24, offering the latest evidence-based content to frontline nurses and nurse managers with featured presentations from nurse experts on topics such as emergency care, medical cannabis, and compassion fatigue.

Keynote speaker Carolyn Jones, author and filmmaker behind The American Nurse Project and Defining Hope, will open the conference with the session, “In Case of Emergency: A Filmmaker Witnesses Our World.” Jones will share what she’s learned from her 10 years of documenting the work of nurses and, particularly, how nurses are addressing some of healthcare’s biggest challenges today including the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anne Dabrow Woods, DNP, RN, CRNP, ANP-BC, AGACNP-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse at Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice, will lead the session, “Managing Emergencies with Rapid Response,” during which she’ll discuss the role and purpose of rapid response teams in early identification and management of the most common clinical emergencies to support patient survival.

The Lippincott Nursing Virtual Conference offers up to 16.5 continuing education credits for attendees. All sessions and CE credit will be available On Demand for 90 days following the live event.

When: Thursday, June 24, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Register by visiting: www.webcastregister.live/lippincottnursing.

Who: Anne Dabrow Woods, Chief Nurse of Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice

Anne Dabrow Woods, DNP, RN, CRNP, ANP-BC, AGACNP-BC, FAAN is a practicing nurse practitioner in critical care for Penn Medicine, Chester County Hospital and adjunct faculty for the College of Nursing & Health Professions for Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. Anne has over 36 years of experience in nursing and 22 years of experience as a nurse practitioner.