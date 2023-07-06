Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell is Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Associate Professor for Ochsner Health in New Orleans, Louisiana, Senior Site Lead and Section Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ochsner Kenner and Director of Quality for Women's Services for the Ochsner Health/Medical Director of the Minimally Invasive Center for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids. Dr. Gillispie-Bell is also the Medical Director of the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative and Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review for the Louisiana Department of Health.

She is a Black fetal and maternal health expert and is dedicated to expanding health equity through her practice and education. She is a featured expert for the upcoming series, The Fibroid Foundation Celebrates 'Breaking News - Fibroid Awareness Month 2023.'

She has done multiple other interviews on the topic, is the expert in Ochsner's video series on uterine fibroids, and is author of the blog What Are Uterine Fibroids?