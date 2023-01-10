Newswise — Epic storms continue to batter Southern California with flooding, mudslides and hurricane-force winds. Tricia Wachtendorf, director of the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center and sociology professor, can comment on the challenges people face when confronting quick-onset inland flooding and preparing for storms of increasing severity or frequency. 

Other experts:

A.R. Siders: Sea level rise and managed retreat – the concept of planned community movement away from coast lines and flood-prone areas.

James Kendra: Evacuation decision-making, disaster response and coordination, disaster relief (donations) and logistics, volunteer and emergent efforts, social vulnerability.

Jennifer Horney: Environmental impacts of disasters and potential public health impacts for chronic and infectious diseases.

Sarah DeYoung: Pets in emergencies, infant feeding in disasters and decision-making in hurricane evacuation.  

Jennifer Trivedi: Challenges for people with disabilities during disaster, cultural issues and long-term recovery.

Joe Trainor: Post-storm housing decisions and insurance.

Rachel Davidson: Conducts research on natural disaster risk modeling and civil infrastructure systems. She looks at lifelines (e.g., electric power, water supply) and risk from a regional perspective during and after hurricanes and earthquakes.

