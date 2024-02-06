Newswise — Be front and center for the hottest research findings in the molecular life sciences at Discover BMB, the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, to be held March 23–26 in San Antonio.

As part of an exciting program spotlighting the latest advances and trends in biochemistry and molecular biology, #DiscoverBMB will showcase a stimulating group of high-profile speakers. These include:

Asiya Gusa, Duke University

As climate change brings hotter summers, stronger storms and wilder fires to our doorsteps, pathogens are also finding their way into new places, posing increased health risks. Gusa examines how this dynamic is playing out in her studies of how the pathogenic fungus Cryptococcus neoformans responds to heat stress and other environmental cues. She also helped separate fact from fiction in HBO’s “The Last of Us” in an interview with NPR. (Biochemistry and climate change, Sunday, March 24, 1:50 p.m.–4:15 p.m. CDT)

John Whitney, McMaster University

Learning microbial lingo could help us get the upper hand in the quest to outsmart pathogens. Like a microbial codebreaker, Whitney is deciphering the signals through which microbes communicate and interact. His team recently discovered that the bacteria responsible for hospital-acquired infections such as pneumonia secrete a toxin that kills other species of bacteria by rendering their RNA nonfunctional — knowledge that could be leveraged to bolster our own arsenal of antibiotics. (Microbial communities, Tuesday, March 26, 1:50 p.m.–4:15 p.m. CDT)

Lydia Finley, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Finley’s lab investigates how cellular metabolic pathways regulate cell fate decisions in stem cells and cancer cells. Her plenary lecture, “Identifying and exploiting cell-state dependent metabolic networks” will examine emerging trends and insights into the metabolic pathways that make or break a cell’s success. (Plenary session, Tuesday, March 26, 11:35 a.m.–12:35 p.m. CDT)

Shuying Sun, Johns Hopkins University

Problems with RNA regulation play an important role in neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). After becoming fascinated by the complexity of RNA processing in the nervous system, Sun decided to delve into its potential role in instigating neurodegeneration. Her team recently reported important insights into how a specific gene mutation can lead to RNA dysregulation and ultimately ALS. The findings could lead to new ALS therapies that target RNA. (RNA and disease, Tuesday, March 26, 1:50 p.m.–4:15 p.m. CDT)

Even more renowned speakers will be presenting during the #DiscoverBMB awards lectures.

