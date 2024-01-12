Newswise — Step into the world of branding brilliance. The Department of Marketing, Chulalongkorn Business School, Chulalongkorn University, cordially invites you to the grand event ‘ASEAN and Thailand’s Top Corporate Brands 2023’ on January 23, 2024, from 12:00 – 16:00 hrs. at the Chulalongkorn University Auditorium.

Based on a 14-year continuous brand evaluation research conducted by Prof. Emeritus Dr. Guntalee Ruenrom and Asst. Prof. Dr. Ake Pattaratanakun, the event honors and presents awards to the outstanding companies with the highest brand value in Thailand and ASEAN for the year 2023.

The event will also include an exclusive seminar on ‘Corporate Brand and Governance for Sustainability.’ Our distinguished speakers, including Prof. Dr. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, Secretary-General of Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission; Mr. Somchai Lertsutiwong, CEO of Advance Info Service Public Company Limited; and Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, Dean of Chulalongkorn Business School, Chulalongkorn University, will share insights to inspire ethical values in every organizational brand. Prof. Dr. Bundhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University, will preside over the event.

We welcome all executives, academics, and all interested individuals to pre-register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdpIViuWIlK3IJSfD99aFUZ0UrshDJ7vOMdU_UDCO9mF-XXkA/viewform?usp=send_form or register on-site.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this enriching experience and celebrate the best in corporate branding with us!