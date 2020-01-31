Diseases of the Colon and Rectum Journal January 2020 Video Abstracts and Editor Picks

Title: Measuring pelvic floor disorder symptoms using patient-reported instrument:Proceedings of the Consensus Meeting of the Pelvic Floor Consortium of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS), the International Continence Society (ICS), the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS), and the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU)

Description: A reasonable consensus was reached by the Pelvic Floor Disorders Consortium on the pelvic floor symptom measurement tools and patient-reported instruments and questionnaires that should be recommended in a routine clinical setting and as a baseline measure in clinical research addressing common pelvic floor symptoms, including a long and short form. These tools can be augmented with additional quality-of-life tools and more robust measurement tools when detailed information about a condition is needed to fine-tune decision making.

Title: Compliance With Preoperative Elements of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons Rectal Cancer Surgery Checklist Improves Pathologic and Postoperative Outcomes

Video Creator: Garfinkle et al.

Description: Compliance with 6 preoperative elements of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons rectal cancer surgery checklist was associated with significantly improved pathologic outcomes and reduced postoperative morbidity.

Title: Current Management of Malignant Colorectal Polyps Across a Regional United Kingdom Cancer Network

Video Creator: Sharma et al.

Description: The residual disease rate in patients treated surgically was higher than previously reported (43.2%). Incidence of recurrence in patients treated conservatively was low (4.4%). Areas of improvements have been identified in adherence to endoscopic follow-up, histopathological reporting, and potential overuse of radiological surveillance.

Title: Colonic Decompression Reduces Proximal Acute Colonic Pseudo-obstruction and Related Symptoms

Video Creator: Mankaney et al

Description: Colonic decompression is effective compared to standard medical therapy alone for proximal colonic dilation or symptoms associated with acute colonic pseudo-obstruction. On segmental analysis, colonic decompression does not provide any additional benefit over standard medical therapy in improving transverse or distal colonic dilation.

Title: Potential Association Between Perioperative Fluid Management and Occurrence of Postoperative Ileus

Video Creator: Grass et al.

Description: Fluid overload and occurrence of postoperative complications were independent risk factors for postoperative ileus. This calls for action to keep perioperative fluids below suggested thresholds.

Title: Long-term Functional Decline After High-Risk Elective Colorectal Surgery in Older Adults

Video Creator: DeRoo et al.

Description: High-risk colorectal surgery, without or with complications, is associated with increased likelihood of functional decline in older adults. Patient-centered decision-making should include discussion of expected functional outcomes and long-term disability

Title: Laparoscopic Compared With Open Resection for Colorectal Cancer and Long-term Incidence of Adhesional Intestinal Obstruction and Incisional Hernia: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Video Creator: No video

Description: Laparoscopic surgery is associated with decreased odds of incisional hernias and adhesional intestinal obstructions compared with open surgery for colorectal cancer.

