Newswise — Article title: Dysregulation of cholesterol homeostasis is an early signal of beta cell proteotoxicity characteristic of type 2 diabetes

Authors: Tatyana Gurlo, Ruoshui Liu, Zhongying Wang, Jonathan Hoang, Sergey Ryazantsev, Marie Daval, Alexandra E. Butler, Xia Yang, Montgomery Blencowe, Peter C. Butler

From the authors: “In the present study, investigation of the islet transcriptional signatures in a mouse model of [type 2 diabetes (T2D)] expressing human [islet amyloid polypeptide (IAPP)] revealed decreased cholesterol synthesis and trafficking as a plausible early mediator of IAPP toxicity.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.