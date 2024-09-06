Newswise — Article title: Decreased skeletal muscle intramyocellular lipid droplet-mitochondrial contact contributes to myosteatosis in cancer cachexia

Authors: Thomas D. Cardaci, Brandon N. VanderVeen, Alexander R. Huss, Brooke M. Bullard, Kandy T. Velazquez, Norma Frizzell, James A. Carson, Robert L. Price, E. Angela Murphy

From the authors: “Collectively, we provide evidence that skeletal muscle myosteatosis, altered [lipid droplet (LD)] morphology, and decreased LD-mitochondrial interactions occur in a preclinical model of cancer cachexia.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.