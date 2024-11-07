Newswise — Join Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Prof. Jean-Marie Lehn, for an inspiring talk on Supramolecular and Adaptive Chemistry! This is a unique chance to hear directly from one of the world’s most distinguished chemists as he explores how Constitutional Dynamic Chemistry (CDC) leads to adaptive, evolving systems of increasing complexity.

Date: 25 Nov 2024 (Mon)

Time: 3:00 pm

Venue: HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, City University of Hong Kong

Register now: https://go.cityu.hk/b5fzfe

This is a golden opportunity to learn from one of the greatest pioneers in chemistry – reserve your spot today!