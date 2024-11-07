Newswise — Join us for an insightful lecture by Professor Zhongfan Liu, Boya Chair Professor at Peking University and President of the Beijing Graphene Institute (BGI). Professor Liu will discuss how BGI is rapidly becoming a global leader in graphene materials, with innovations like graphene-skinned glass fibers, single crystal graphene wafers, and more! 

Date: 21 Nov 2024 (Thu)

Time: 2:00 pm

Venue: HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, City University of Hong Kong

Register now: https://go.cityu.hk/nz9uvm 

BGI has made groundbreaking advancements in graphene technology, offering high-efficiency electrothermal conversion products used in heating and deicing applications. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the world's top graphene researchers!

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
Download PDF
173102998911679_Joint Lecture with Prof Zhongfan Liu.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Materials Science Technology
KEYWORDS
Graphene Advanced Materials Materials Science
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY