Join us for an insightful lecture by Professor Zhongfan Liu, Boya Chair Professor at Peking University and President of the Beijing Graphene Institute (BGI). Professor Liu will discuss how BGI is rapidly becoming a global leader in graphene materials, with innovations like graphene-skinned glass fibers, single crystal graphene wafers, and more!

Date: 21 Nov 2024 (Thu)

Time: 2:00 pm

Venue: HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, City University of Hong Kong

BGI has made groundbreaking advancements in graphene technology, offering high-efficiency electrothermal conversion products used in heating and deicing applications. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the world's top graphene researchers!