Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., August 10, 2023 — AIP Publishing is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ortwin Hess as the founding editor-in-chief of APL Quantum, its newest open-access journal.

Amid the growing importance of quantum science, the development of quantum technologies, and the increasing applications of quantum information, quantum communication, quantum sensing, and quantum computing, APL Quantum seeks to cultivate groundbreaking research in both fundamental and applied quantum science.

Hess is the chair professor of quantum nanophotonics and an SFI research professor at the School of Physics at Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland. As editor-in-chief, he will lead the journal as it begins accepting submissions later in 2023 and prepares to publish in 2024.

“AIP Publishing is proud to welcome Ortwin Hess as the founding editor of APL Quantum,” said Penelope Lewis, chief publishing officer for AIP Publishing. “We share a commitment to fostering progress in this pivotal field by providing a home for its most impactful research and a forum for connecting researchers from both industry and academia. We are excited to work with Dr. Hess to realize that vision.”

Hess brings a lifetime of scientific experience and insight in nearly all aspects of quantum science. He has authored or co-authored more than 300 papers, discovered the “trapped-rainbow” principle of storing light in metamaterials, and made defining contributions to the fields of spatio-temporal and quantum dynamics in semiconductor lasers.

He has been awarded the Royal Society Rumford Medal for his work in pioneering active quantum nanoplasmonics and optical metamaterials with quantum gain, has previously been the Leverhulme Chair in Metamaterials at the Blackett Laboratory at Imperial College London, and has been elected a fellow of the Institute of Physics and of Optica.

“Providing a direct and intimate link from fundamental physics to applied and functional elements is a key driver for this journal,” said Hess. “I’m very happy to be part of the AIP Publishing family and looking forward to providing a home for creating these connections.”

Hess will build a diverse and experienced editorial team to establish APL Quantum as a leading open-access journal that will provide a unique platform for essential and cross-disciplinary work in quantum science. The journal will waive article processing charges (APCs) in its first year of publication.

APL Quantum is a new gold open access journal from AIP Publishing featuring research related to quantum information sciences, development of quantum technologies and algorithms, and application of quantum computation towards novel applications. The journal aims to accelerate translational research by building connections between academia and industry.

AIP Publishing’s mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

