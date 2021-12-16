By: Kathleen Haughney | Published: | 10:03 am | SHARE:

With a new year comes New Year’s resolutions. New Year’s resolutions provide a way to begin the year with a fresh start and individual goals to improve life in a variety of ways — from health and wellness to finances to education.

One popular resolution is the goal of quitting smoking. A Florida State University psychology professor is available to provide context to reporters writing on this topic.

Brad Schmidt, Professor of Psychology and Director of Anxiety and Behavioral Health Clinic



Schmidt is an expert on prevention and treatment of anxiety pathology, investigation of bio-behavioral parameters that affect the generation and maintenance of anxiety pathology and the relationship between anxiety pathology and physical health.

“First off, it’s important to understand that quitting smoking is extremely difficult. More difficult than many drugs. Most quitting attempts fail, and most treatments don’t work very well. There is good news though, and while it might seem obvious, there’s an important lesson here. The more times people try to quit, the more likely they are to be successful. So even if you have tried quitting in the past and have not succeeded, the next time you try might be the time it sticks. So, don’t let others (or yourself) talk you out of trying to quit again as part of a New Year’s resolution.”