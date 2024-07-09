Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Amiloride lowers plasma TNF and interleukin-6 but not interleukin-17A in patients with hypertension and type 2 diabetes

Authors: Sai Sindhu Thangaraj, Christina S. Oxlund, Henrik Andersen, Per Svenningsen, Jane Stubbe, Yaseelan Palarasah, Micaella Pereira Da Fonseca, Daniel F. J. Ketelhuth, Camilla Enggaard, Maria Høj Hansen, Jan Erik Henriksen, Ib Abildgaard Jacobsen, Boye L. Jensen

From the authors: “It is concluded that amiloride exerts anti-inflammatory effects after 8 [weeks] of intervention by suppression of [tumor necrosis factor] and [interleukin (IL)]-6 in patients with resistant hypertension and [Type 2 diabetes], which is recapitulated with human macrophages in vitro. IL-17A is not sensitive to amiloride in vivo. High doses of amiloride may have paradoxical acute proinflammatory actions in [Type 1 diabetes].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology, July 2024

CITATIONS

