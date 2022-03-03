Newswise — LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2022 — The UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality announced a $25,000 scholarship Thursday, thanks to a gift from the world’s largest golf management company, Troon. The Arizona-based Troon team presented the donation as part of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) scholarship program to provide educational assistance to students from diverse backgrounds seeking to enter the field of hospitality or PGA golf management.

“These scholarship funds will help us better attract and support students who are underrepresented in our field,” said Harrah College of Hospitality Dean Stowe Shoemaker. “By growing diversity within the college, we can then help create a pipeline of diverse talent for the workforce; and Troon is leading the way.”

In step with Troon’s mission to expand DE&I across every sector of the hospitality industry, eligibility for the scholarship is open to all UNLV Hospitality Management students, in addition to those who are a part of the college’s specialized PGA Golf Management Program. The distribution of scholarship funds, which will begin as early as Fall 2022, will be at the discretion of the college.

Both organizations hope to inspire a large pool of underrepresented minorities, including Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indian, etc., to apply. According to Zippia, fewer than a quarter of U.S. hospitality industry representatives identify as non-white.

“It’s not just about growing the golf or hospitality industries,” said Troon DE&I Director Kendall Murphy. “It is about providing opportunities to make these industries more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. That is the future of these industries. And this scholarship allows us to facilitate that growth towards the future.”

The Harrah College of Hospitality is the second of four institutions to be awarded the Troon Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Scholarship. The first was the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in Princess Anne, Md., which received the scholarship on Feb. 28. The remaining two awardee institutions will be announced in coming weeks.

About the UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality

The UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality is consistently ranked as one of the top hospitality programs in the world (#1 in the nation and #2 globally by QS Top Universities). Studying just blocks away from the epicenter of the hospitality industry—the Las Vegas Strip, Hospitality College students enjoy unparalleled access to hands-on, industry-relevant professional experience. The Harrah College of Hospitality is also home to one of only 17 PGA Golf Management University Programs in the country. The program teaches students the business and game of golf while equipping them with hospitality management skills in food and beverage, cost control, facilities, customer service, etc. Visit unlv.edu/hospitality to learn more.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 630-plus locations around the globe, including managing 650-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 615-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, Casa Verde Golf, and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.