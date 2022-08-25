Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Binghamton University’s Watson College Scholars Program has received the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.

The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Binghamton University and the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science will be featured, along with 78 other recipients, in the September 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

Award winners were selected by INSIGHT Into Diversity based on efforts to inspire and encourage a new generation of young people to consider careers in STEM through mentoring, teaching, research, and successful programs and initiatives.

“Watson College has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, with a goal of becoming a leader in this area,” said Dean Krishnaswami “Hari” Srihari. “The Watson Scholars Program is one way in which we are supporting our students and enhancing the academic excellence of our college. We are very grateful to the sponsors who have given generously to make this program a reality.”

Lead sponsors of the scholars program are James Bankoski ’91; Bloomberg LP; IBM Corp.; Lockheed Martin; the Raymond Corporation; Subhachandra Chandra, MS ’95, and Nandita Dukkipati; Geraldine MacDonald ’68, MS ’73, LittD ’17; John J. and Cheryl L. Mirabito; and Watson College’s Department of Computer Science, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Department of Systems Science and Industrial Engineering.

“The Watson Scholars Program further illustrates our University’s commitment to inclusive excellence,” said Karen A. Jones, Binghamton’s vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. “Our scholars are representative of our academic excellence. When given the opportunity to excel, our students shine brightly, adding value to not only our campus but also to the research and innovation of the STEM landscape and other corresponding areas.”

“The Watson College Scholars Program had a successful inaugural year,” said Miguel Baique, program director and assistant dean for academic diversity and inclusive excellence. “The first cohort of scholars showed ambition, perseverance and resiliency as they successfully maneuvered program commitments, achieved academic success and took on additional developmental opportunities. We look forward to growing the program, implementing high-impact practices and ultimately meeting our goal of increasing the diverse representation of those in the fields of engineering and computer science.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected the Watson College Scholars Program because of its approach to student development and success. It concentrates on four pillars for student success: academic achievement, professionalism, networking and community.

By utilizing practices such as advisement, professional mentorship, and weekly workshops and events (touching on an array of social and professional development topics), Watson Scholars gain information critical for their development and for accessing opportunities that will enable their success in competitive spaces (such as research labs, graduate school and industry).

With this knowledge, along with the technical training received by Watson College’s comprehensive academic curriculum, Watson Scholars will become innovators and leaders in engineering and computer science.

“We know that many STEM programs are not recognized for their success, dedication and mentorship for underrepresented students,” said Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “We want to honor the schools and organizations that have created programs that inspire and encourage young people who may currently be in or are interested in a future career in STEM. We are proud to honor these programs as role models to other institutions of higher education and beyond.”

For more information about the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award and INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.