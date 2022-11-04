Newswise — Vanderbilt Health is hosting spin-off live chat episodes of its award-winning podcast series, “DNA: Discoveries in Action,” on Twitter Spaces. These live chats will explore how climate change is impacting well-being and how listeners can boost their climate literacy and action.

These conversations are designed to cross-pollinate expertise, sectors and perspectives to illustrate the collaborative imperative of tackling climate change.

DNA’s expert guests will explain why they have hope and want listeners to be energetic and reject “doomerism” while embracing reality and emphasizing teamwork without ego to accomplish individual and systemic goals.

The conversations feature guests from Vanderbilt’s Medical Center, School of Law and School of Nursing, along with experts from Metro Nashville government, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Philips.

The conversations will take place on Nov. 13 and 14, from 12:15 pm - 1 pm CT and will be held on Twitter Spaces. Some guests will appear live from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) annual meeting in Nashville with other guests joining remotely.

Twitter Spaces is a feature that allows people to listen to real-time voice conversations taking place in the mobile app. Anyone may join the audience for the Twitter Spaces conversations; users may listen only on desktop. To be a part of the active audience and potentially ask a question, the mobile app is required.

Get details by following @VUMC_Insights. Suggest questions ahead of or during the conversations by tweeting using the hashtag #ListenDNA.

Click the links below to set reminders for the conversations or join the DNA Climate x Health Twitter Spaces on the day of the chat:

Nashville’s Opportunity: Eco-Action or Anxiety, Sun., Nov. 13, from 12:15 pm to 1 pm CT

Equity, Energy, Action: The Climate Opportunity, Mon., Nov. 14, from 12:15 pm to 1 pm CT

The “Climate and Health” chapter of Discoveries in Action (DNA) offers an expansive look at the disparities of climate change and its impact on health and well-being, as well as sustainability opportunities.

Episodes offer tangible steps forward for further education and resources to personally shift toward climate-forward paradigms and leadership roles.

Find the following episodes at listendna.com or subscribe on any podcast platform:

How To…

•Be A Climate Changemaker (Oct. 31)

•Fill In The Knowledge Gap (Nov. 7)

•DIY Climate Action (Nov. 14)

The third season of VUMC’s award-winning podcast, DNA, is an experimental, fresh concept crafted to emphasize collaboration and conversation about how the current era of rapid change impacts mental and physical well-being.