Newswise — A team of researchers used DNA to reconstruct the appearance of Chinese Emperor Wu of Northern Zhou, who lived 1,500 years ago. Published in Current Biology, the study suggests his death at 36 might be linked to a stroke, shedding light on the origin and migration patterns of the nomadic empire. Emperor Wu, ruling from AD 560 to AD 578, unified northern China after defeating the Northern Qi dynasty. He belonged to the Xianbei nomadic group, with facial features typical of East or Northeast Asians, contrary to some scholars' assumptions. Archaeologists found his tomb in 1996, enabling DNA recovery and 3D facial reconstruction, revealing brown eyes, black hair, and dark to intermediate skin. The analysis suggests Emperor Wu's increased stroke risk aligns with historical descriptions of his symptoms. Additionally, it indicates intermarriage between Xianbei and Han Chinese during southward migration. This sheds light on ancient Eurasian integration. Future research aims to study ancient Chang'an city residents' DNA, the capital of numerous Chinese empires and a key point on the Silk Road. Understanding migration and cultural exchange in ancient China is pivotal.