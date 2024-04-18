Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) will present Danielle McCamey, DNP, CRNP, ACNP-BC, FCCP, with its AACN Pioneering Spirit Award.

The AACN Pioneering Spirit Award, one of AACN’s Visionary Leadership awards, recognizes significant contributions that influence progressive and critical care nursing and relate to the association’s mission, vision and values. The presentation will occur during the 2024 National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, Denver, May 20-22.

As assistant dean for strategic partnerships at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Baltimore, McCamey leads initiatives to build and strengthen relationships with key collaborators including healthcare organizations, educational institutions and community partners. A board-certified acute care nurse practitioner, she also has worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C., for more than 10 years.

In 2015, she founded DNPs of Color, an initiative to create and nurture a community of doctor of nursing practice (DNP)-prepared nurses of color, which has contributed to a surge of representation in the nursing profession. Through networking, mentorship and advocacy, the nonprofit has quickly become the leading organization focused on increasing diversity throughout nursing, including academia, research, clinical practice and leadership.

She is a fellow of American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST), which has twice recognized her with its distinguished educator award. She serves as chair of the CHEST Palliative and End of Life Care section, where the focus is on education, raising awareness of palliative and end-of-life care in CHEST and clinical practice.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Virginia, Charlottesville, followed by her master’s and doctorate from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C. She also was selected for fellowships with the Maryland Higher Education Commission for new nursing faculty and National League of Nursing’s LEAD Leadership Institute program.

About the AACN Pioneering Spirit Award: The annual AACN Pioneering Spirit Award recognizes significant contributions that influence progressive and critical care nursing regionally and nationally, and relate to AACN’s mission, vision and values. Recipients of this Visionary Leadership Award come from business, academia and healthcare. Other Visionary Leadership awards, AACN’s highest honor, include the Lifetime Membership Award and the Marguerite Rodgers Kinney Award for a Distinguished Career.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world's largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States.

