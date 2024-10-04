Abstract

Newswise — Service robot research recognizes that dyadic customer–service provider interactions do not occur in isolation, yet it has not comprehensively detailed human–robot interaction (HRI) in collective service settings. The current article analyzes 1107 online hotel reviews referring to service robots, identifying how customers appraise and cope with HRI during collective service experiences. From this, the authors propose a conceptual model of the impact of HRI on post-purchase outcomes. Tests of the model with field data from 310 customers who interacted with a restaurant robot reveal that challenge appraisals of HRI drive problem-focused, emotion-focused, and support-seeking coping strategies. In contrast, threat appraisals lead only to emotion-focused coping. Such coping efforts during collective service experiences produce shared realities of the robot across customers, reducing their switching intention and enhancing relational service well-being. Service providers should actively mitigate threat appraisals, promote challenge appraisals and support customers in coping with frontline service robots.