Newswise — While pancreatic cancer rates are rising in younger people, under the age 50, a new survey shows that many people think pancreatic disease only affects the elderly and few have any idea that there are things they can do today to reduce their risk later.

Experts say the rise in pancreatic cancer diagnoses among younger people is a complex issue that needs more research, but the following environmental and lifestyle factors are likely at play:

Diet: Increased consumption of processed foods, red meat, and sugary drinks has been linked to an elevated risk of pancreatic cancer.

Obesity: Obesity is a significant risk factor for various cancers, including pancreatic cancer. The rise in obesity rates among younger generations could be contributing to the observed increase in diagnoses . Obesity alone increases a person's lifetime risk for pancreatic cancer by as much as 20%.

Smoking: Smoking is a well-established risk factor for pancreatic cancer, and younger generations may be more susceptible to its effects due to longer exposure times.

Chemical Exposure: Exposure to certain chemicals, such as pesticides and herbicides, has been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer.

Diabetes is a significant risk factor, and in fact 1 out of 100 patients with new-onset diabetes (or diabetes diagnosed after the age of 50) are ultimately diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Genetics is also a factor. 10% of pancreatic cancers are linked to heredity risk - especially family history, BRCA genes, Lynch syndrome and more.

More than 66,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024, with less than 13% reaching five-years of survival, according to the American Cancer Society.

In addition to making lifestyle changes, Dr. Rosario Ligresti, chief of Gastroenterology at

Hackensack University Medical Center, says there’s a new screening system that can help.

The innovative surveillance program, offered at Hackensack University Medical Center, for those individuals who are at high-risk for developing familial or hereditary pancreatic cancer, is the first of its kind in New Jersey, and patients who are eligible receive both an imaging test and a recently approved biomarker blood test that measures microscopic fragments of the tumor shed into the blood stream.

“Early detection is key to improving survival rates for pancreatic cancer,” says Dr. Ligresti. “If you have any risk factors and most importantly, if you are experiencing any of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer, including unexplained weight loss, jaundice, new-onset diabetes, abdominal pain or back pain, it is important to see a doctor right away.”

