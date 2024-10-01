Newswise — With the strike by tens of thousands of U.S. longshore workers underway affecting East and Gulf coast ports, experts at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business can discuss implications of the strike in terms of supply chain disruptions, goods shortages and consumer prices:

Martin Dresner , dean's professor of supply chain management, researches in the fields of air transport policy and supply chain management and is Senior Editor for the Journal of Business Logistics.

Phil Evers, associate professor of supply chain management, teaches courses in purchasing, transportation, and inventory management at all degree levels. His research focuses on logistics systems, inventory management and intermodal transportation.

Adams Steven, assistant professor of supply chain management, has practical experience in logistics management as he previously managed shipping and port operations for Maersk in Sierra Leone. His primary research interests include service disruption and their linkages to global supply chains and transportation flows.

Jon Crocker, clinical professor of logistics, business and public policy, teaches graduate-level courses in managerial economics, sustainability, negotiations, and business law (to management executives).

Geoff Milsom, supply chain management adjunct professor, specializes in strategy, sourcing, system selections, implementations, and modeling and analytics for North American shippers and logistics service providers.

